Prizewinning anglers

The Isle of Bute Angling Association recently held their annual general meeting and prizegiving night in The Moat Centre.

Prize winners were as follows: Kane Trophy- Davie Lyons; Rae Trophy- Scott Clark; Calder Cup- Martin Deighan; George Morrison Cup- Scott Clark; Smith Trophy- John McInairnie; Sinclair Memorial Shield- John McInairnie; John McPherson Memorial- Martin Deighan; Chrystie Trophy- John McInairnie; Murdo Mackenzie Trophy- Neil McKirdy Jnr; Gordon Trophy for heaviest trout caught in competition - John McInairnie; Club champion 2016 - John McInairnie.

The committee office bearers for the coming year are chairman Jim Malcolm, secretary Paul McTaggart, treasurer David MacQueen and committee members are Neil McKirdy Jnr and Chris Mundy.

Existing members are now able to renew their memberships for the coming season. Prices will remain the same as last year. Renewals are open from March 1 until 5pm on April 1. Any memberships not renewed will then be put to the waiting list.

Members can renew at MacQueens, the Butchers, or online at isleofbuteanglingassociation.webs.com/permitsonlinepayments.htm