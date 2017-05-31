Last eight draw for Camanachd Cup made

The draw for the third Round of the 2017 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup competition was made this week at a Tulloch Homes sales suite in Inverness.

Making the draw were Tulloch Homes site manager Lewis MacKinnon and Derek Keir, chief executive officer of the Camanachd Association.

The draw is as follows: Strathglass v Skye; Inveraray v Oban Camanachd/Kinlochshiel; Newtonmore v Kyles Athletic; Kilmallie v Lovat/Glenurquhart.

Bute were knocked out of the cup in the first round when they were defeated 5-0 by Caberfiedh.

The matches are scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 8, with the 2017 Camanachd Cup Final, shinty’s big day out, to take place at Bught Park, Inverness on Saturday, September 30.