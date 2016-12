Joan Reynolds, Gordon Shaw and Allan Cowan (skip) took home the first prize vouchers in the Friday Flier at Rothesay Bowling Club on November 25.

Runners-up, and taking home the breakfasts, were Nan Reynolds, Jimmy Ewing and David McMurchie (skip).

The flier was kindly sponsored by JM McMillan, Greenan Mill.

This week’s flier will be sponsored by the Taverna. Names should be in by 7.15pm, please, for play to start at 7.30pm.