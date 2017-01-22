Curling: Bute take on Greenock Ladies

Bute curlers headed to Greenock’s Waterfront on Wednesday, January 18, to play in the Greenock Day League.

Bute, represented by Ron Forrester (skip), Colin Sharp, Bill Stein and Nancy Kinnear, were drawn against a Greenock Ladies side.

Bute took the first end of the game by a single shot but Greenock responded by taking 2 shots in the second end and a single shot in the third.

Going into the fourth end, trailing by 3 shots to 1, Bute closed the gap slightly by taking 1 shot at the fourth end and then proceeded to add to their score by taking the next three ends and add five more shots to their score, taking the game by 7 shots to 3.

The Bute rink had played well and it was noted that skip Ron was in fine form, particularly when it came to takeouts, managing to play five consecutive critical shots in his game.

Well done, Ron!

This league result will keep Bute sitting around the middle of the League table.

The competition for the Clydesdale Bank Trophy, planned for January 11, had to be postponed due to inclement weather playing havoc with the ferry service.

Coming up next, weather permitting, will be the annual battle for the County Cup to be played at Greenacres Ice Rink against Millport Curling Club, current holders of the trophy.