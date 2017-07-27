Bute secure draw against Lochside

Bute had an early throw up next to the beach at the tight, compact Ganavan pitch playing against the wind in the first half.

Lochside are riding high at the moment second in South Division 1 with games in hand and the final of the Sutherland Cup on the horizon and with Bute rebuilding and Lochside the feeder for the successful Oban Camanachd team a close game was anticipated.

Bute made quick headway against the wind with Robert Walker scoring after six minutes with a shot that may have been going wide but found the back of the net after deflecting off a rut in the ground and completely wrong footing the keeper.

Lochside equalised after 15 minutes when a long corner from the right found its way to the back post and Michael McQueen fired into the top corner.

Bute retook the lead after 27 minutes with Franco Devlin continuing his rich vein of scoring form to slam home from close range.

Bute were comfortable in the lead, defending resolutely in the second half absorbing whatever Lochside through at them and looking dangerous on the break.

Bute were undone in the last minute of injury time when the Oban full back, who had pushed forward for the final assault, was brought down with the referee awarding a penalty.

Bute were adamant that the foul occurred outside the box however McQueen stepped up and managed to find the net despite a valiant effort from Kevin Queen to save his effort.

A draw was probably a fair outcome over the balance of play however Bute were frustrated not to see the game out and claim both points.

Final score: Lochside Rovers 2 Bute 2

This Saturday, Bute 1sts are away to Taynuilt.