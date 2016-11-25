Bute curlers lose out at Greenock

A Bute rink travelled to Greenock on Tuesday, November 15, to join five other Argyll Province rinks to contest two trophies.

It was good to see a full complement of Province rinks take to the ice.

The first competition was for the Esse Cup and saw Bute drawn against a combined Glenorchy/Tighnabruiach side while Millport played Dunoon Ladies and Oban took on Upper Cowal.

Bute, represented by Ron Forrester (skip), Donald Kinnear, Bill Stein and Margaret MacLeod began their game well, taking the first two ends by single shots.

The opposition took the third end by 3 shots to overtake Bute but not to be outdone, Bute took the fourth end with a flourish adding 5 shots to their score to give them the lead. However Glenorchy/Tighnabruiach had other ideas and took the three remaining ends, resulting in 7 shots for each side.

After a short break, Bute took to the ice again to play an Upper Cowal side. The trophy at stake in the second round of games was the Donald Clark Cup.

Upper Cowal, skipped by Richard Addis, is always a formidable competitor, and they began by taking the first end by 1 shot. Bute fought back to take the next end but the strength of the opposition meant that Bute could add only one more shot to their score giving victory to Richard’s side by 9 shots to 2.

This result was enough to put Upper Cowal in the winning slot with Millport and Oban in close pursuit.

The outcome of the earlier round of games saw Dunoon Ladies take the Esse Cup.

The following day saw Donald Kinnear return to Greenock accompanied by Colin Sharp, John Middleton and Nancy Kinnear to play in a regular Day League game against a Dunoon side.

Dunoon made a good start to the game and took the first four ends to lead by 8 shots.

Bute’s game improved in the following two ends to close the gap between the sides to 8-5. However it was not to be Bute’s day, and the final end went to Dunoon to give them victory by 9 shots to 5.

The next fixture will be another league game.