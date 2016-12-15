Bute curlers compete for trophies at Greenock

In the third Province outing of the season, six rinks from across Argyll and Bute met at Greenock’s Waterfront on Tuesday, December 6, to curl in competition for two trophies.

The clubs taking part were Bute, Dunoon Argyll, Dunoon Ladies, Glenorchy/Tighnabruiach, Millport and Oban.

The first round of games saw Bute drawn against Oban, with Dunoon Ladies playing Dunoon Argyll and Glenorchy/Tighnabruiach taking on Millport for the John Noble Trophy.

In the match between Bute and Oban the first end of the game went to Bute with two shots on the board. Oban responded by taking the following three ends to lead by 5 shots to 2 going into the fifth end. Bute responded by taking 3 shots at this end to level the score only to see Oban add another 2 shots to their score in the following end.

Bute played well to take the final end of the game but a single shot was not enough to give the side victory with Oban winning by a narrow margin of 7 shots to 6.

The trophy winners proved to be Dunoon Argyll with Glenorchy/Tighnabruiach a very close second. Bute finished in fourth position.

After a short break the curlers took to the ice again, this time to play for the Inverary Shield. Bute took on Dunoon Ladies with Millport playing Dunoon Argyll and Oban playing Glenorchy/Tighnabruiach.

In the Bute game Dunoon Ladies made the better start to the game taking 1 shot at the first end. Bute took the second end by 2 shots and played extremely well to take 6 shots at the third end which gave the side a strong lead going into the fourth end.

Dunoon Ladies rose to the challenge, however, to take the following three ends and close the gap between the sides to 8-5.

With all to play for in the final end Bute added two more shots to their score to win the game convincingly by 10 shots to 5.

When all the scores had been tallied the winners of the Inverary Shield proved to be Glenorchy/Tighnabruiach with Bute coming a close second.

The following day saw a Bute rink of Ron Forrester (skip), Colin Sharp, Donald Kinnear, and Nancy Kinnear take on a Gourock four side in the Greenock Day League. With the Gourock side sitting in a strong position in the League table they were daunting opponents for Bute. However on the day Bute proved to be the better side, taking five out of the eight ends to win clearly by 10 shots to 5.

This result will certainly boost Bute’s position in the league.

One final league game remaining to be played before the end of the year.