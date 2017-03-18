Bute curlers compete for club silverware

It’s been a busy time for Bute Curling Club over the past month with members competing in two trophies.

Two rinks headed to Greenock Waterfront to play for the Clydesdale Bank Trophy and the Cowans Pairs Cup.

Donnie MacLeod (skip), Jan Eccles, Colin Sharp and Nancy Kinnear played Andy Eccles (skip), Alec Robertson, Bill Stein and Margaret MacLeod in what proved to be a tight game.

Each side took three ends before Donnie’s skip took the decisive fourth and the silverware. After a short break, the curlers regrouped to play for the Cowan Cup.

This proved to be a poignant occasion following the death of Sheila Cowan. Both she and her husband, the late Dougald, were stalwarts of Bute Curling Club for many years.

The first pairs to take to the ice were Alec and Colin, and Donnie and Bill.

This proved to be another tight game, resulting in a 3-3 draw.

In the second game, Andy Eccles and Nancy Kinnear played an Eccles and Margaret MacLeod, and with Andy in very strong form, it was no surprise that he won by six shots to claim the silverware.

March opened with Greenock league games the first two Wednesdays..

In the opener, Donnie MacLeod (skip), Ron Forrester, Bill Stein and Nancy Kinnear took on an Ardgowan side that played strongly to take the first end by four shots.

Although Bute rallied and won three of the seven ends, the opposition’s strong start gave them the edge throughout.

The second game was against Gourock I with Colin Sharp (skip), Alec Robertson, Bill Stein, and Margaret MacLeod representing Bute.

The island team struggled in the opening ends, but upped their game to take three ends.

This wasn’t enough to stop Gourock winning by a clear five ends.