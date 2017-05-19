Biggest entry and fantastic weather helped create the best triathlon ever

Another Isle of Bute Triathlon has come and gone but not without a great deal of enthusiastic splashing, pedalling and running about.

The 2017 event, which was staged last Sunday saw countless smiling faces cross the finish line in a mixture of relief and achievement.

This year’s event was said to be arguably been the best yet with 170 competitors taking part, with friends and family cheering on, great weather, and not too much stress for the organisers.

The triathlon proved clearly a very popular sport, which is really quite accessible.

The event attracted people of all levels of ability and ages. This year, the event had swimmers and runners as young as nine years involved – part of a big contingent from the Glasgow Triathlon Club.

The event also had local representation in Sue Brooks, Christine McArthur and Lesley McDougall, while Bute Wheelers Brendan O’Hagan and Jock Hamilton showed they’ve still very much ‘got it’.

Louisa Cervoni and friends were decked out in their orange Callum’s Cabin t-shirts, and did themselves proud.

The course used for this event is very popular with participants: the cycle from the swimming pool out past the Academy as far as St Blanes, country roads with views of Arran, is a real hit; and the run course around the Meadows/Lovers Walk also ideal.

So hats off to the Bute Wheelers for making it all happen again in 2017.

Prizes were given across age categories, for both sprint and novice distances, the notable winners were: Sprint overall winner male: Richard Thurlow-Begg, Fusion Triathlon Club, 1:04:11; Sprint female: Lorna Todd, Ayrodynamic Triathlon Club: 1:13:17;Sprint team: Audrey Galloway, Melanie Littlewood, Kirsty Ormond: 1:16:45; Novice male: Alasdair Ireland: 48:09; Novice female: Claire Lamont: 58:13; Novice team: Team Treharne (Rory, Charlie and Gareth): 44:12.

The organisers of this year’s Isle of Bute Triathlon would like to express sincere thanks to all who helped with this year’s event.

A Bute Wheelers club spokesman said: ‘‘Many thanks to all the following: Christie and co. once again for the superb scaffold bike-rack – safe to say we couldnt do it without him; all the swimming pool staff for their assistance and patience; Iain Thomson and the Roads Dept. for their terrific support, and the farms and nearby residents for help with the roads and parking issues; Stevie Campbell and Scottish Water; Geo and the Community Payback Team for getting it off the ground early doors; the Scottish Co-operative for some catering donations; Jack Bellshaw and the Cadets for terrific First Aid cover and marshalling; and of course a massive thanks to all the people who gave their time to help with the lane-counting and marshalling and food on the day.’’