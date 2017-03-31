Be quick or you could miss out on island’s major sports event

The organisers of the Isle of Bute Triathlon are looking for as many locals as possible to get involved in this year’s annual event.

The triathlon, to be staged on Sunday, May 14 and organised by the Butewheelers Cycling Club, is a popular event with many competitors coming over from the mainland to take part.

But this year, the club would like to see more locals take participate.

While the distances involved may be a deciding factor as to whether many can compete, the Butewheelers say it is not limited solely to individuals as teams are also welcomed, such as pub teams, work colleagues, friends or families.

There are two race events to compete in – the novice or the sprint event.

The novice comprises of swimming 16 lengths of Rothesay Leisure Pool, a 13k cycle cycle out and back across the island followed by a 3k circuit run.

The sprint event is 30 swim lengths, a 20k cycle, and a 5k run.

The sprint starts at midday with the novice at 1.45pm.

A spokesperson for Butewheelers said: ‘‘Being a community event, it caters for a wide range of sporting abilities with anyone 14 years old or over eligible to take part.

‘‘If anyone does not fancy swimming, cycling, and running as an individual, then why not sign up as a team with three doing one element each, or two doing a two:one split might appeal.’’

Also on the day the Calum Spiers Triathlon Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the participant considered to have achieved the most from the event with medals awarded for winners in each age category.

The spokesperson added: ‘‘Participants come from off island and Bute, some serious and others doing it for fun or the challenge. Some will be old hands and some first timers, but all are very welcome.’’

It is also said the after-race buffet is well worth the entry fee alone.

With just 40 places up for grabs in the novice event and 100 for the sprint, the Butewheelers spokesperson added: ‘‘Please don’t leave it to the last minute to enter.’’

Locals will benefit from a 30 per cent discounted entry fee but to do so contact the club directly on info@butewheelers.org.uk rather than the general entry at entrycentral.com

Normal race entry fees are: Sprint - members £27, non members £30; teams £36. Novice entry fees are: members £16, non members £19, teams £25.