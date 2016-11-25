Argyll Vinters Open Shoot success

Glendaruel and Colintraive Gun Club staged the inaugural Argyll Vintners’ Open Shoot last Saturday.

Thirty-six seniors and one junior competed on a mainly dry and frosty day.

Two events took place, a 50 clay target “down the line” competition, shot over two rounds, and a winner takes all eight target pool trap shoot.

As well as the usual cash prizes the first eight places received generous “liquid prizes” from the sponsor.

John Gilchrist, Campbeltown, maintained his usual good form to take first place with 145 points from a possible maximum of 150 points. David Milton, Dumbarton, was second with a score of 141, and Derek Street, Dunoon, tied for third place with Alan Brown, Bute on 140.

There was close scoring for the remaining places with Nick MacFarlane, Lochgilphead, 139; Donny McPhail, Glendaruel, 136; Angus MacDonald, Duror, 135. Seventh place was a tie between Kenny McGillvray, Dunoon; Ian Dawson, Kilbirnie; Leyton Reid, Bute; and William McDermott, Bute.

The trophy for the best score by a member went to Derek Street, Dunoon, who also received a prize of a leisure experience, with food and drinks, for four persons at the Portavadie Marina and Spa. The best junior was Josh Cowan, Bute and the best novice, James Scott, Dunoon.

Richard Deane, Dunoon, won the Pool Trap after a shoot-off.

The club would like to thank Andy McMaster of Argyll Vintners for presenting the trophies and sponsoring a very successful shoot.

Thanks to Anne McPhail and Annette Gray for the catering, and the other persons who also provided the excellent home baking.

The club also appreciated those who maintained the traps, refereed and scored the competition.