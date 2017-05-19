Matthew wins top golf trophy

The M&M trophy 2017 was played over all the Bute golf courses with the first round played over Rothesay GC.

Forty golfers took to the links hoping to get their hands on this prestigious trophy and winner on the day was Hugh Charker with a nett 70 (bih) from George Reynolds whose gross 72 was excellent in very windy conditions.

Round 2 over Bute GC saw improved scoring with Tommy Duncan of Rothesay and Matthew Leitch of Port Bannatyne separating themselves from the field with scores of 62 and 60 respectively.

With the final round being held at Port Bannatyne GC, could young Matthew handle the pressure so early in his golf career?

The answer was yes, another fantastic score of nett 60 saw him win on the day and lift the trophy, nine shots clear of Tommy Duncan.

Congratulations Matthew on an outstanding performance .

Results: Rothesay - 1 H Charker, 2 G Reynolds; Bute - 1 M Leitch, 2 T Duncan; Port Bannatyne - 1 M Leitch, 2 L Shanks.

Overall: 1 M Leitch, 2 T Duncan, 3 A Smith Jnr. Scratch: George Reynolds.

Matthew (right) is seen here with Port Bannatyne vice captain Donald Standaloft receiving his trophy.