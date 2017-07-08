Major golfing event at Rothesay

The ever-popular Kenny Dickson Texas scramble took place on a course in perfect shape, unfortunately the ‘summer’ weather continued and the day was blustery with occasional showers.

A total of 22 teams of four took part and is usual in these events the scoring was very good.

In first place came the team of clubmaster Jimmy Crawford, Iain White and John and Stewart Hogarth, their scoring was first class with the brothers Hogarth sinking lots of nice putts.

Angus Murray, John Murray, Duncan Simpson and Scott McAlister finished in 2nd place from the Chacatack team of Hughie, Craig and Nicky Charker and non family member Ron Cuthbertson.

Nice to see our annual team of English visitors filling the fourth spot.

Closest to the hole prizes went to Ivan Cowie, Stephen Collier, Jim Thom and Angus Murray.

The best dressed golfer looked like he had been Tangoed or was a ‘big’ fan of Rikki Fowler.

A successful raffle took place with money raised for a good charity.

The prize giving was well attended and the clubhouse was buzzing.

Many thanks to Kenny Dickson and wife Betty for the time and sponsorship they have put into this event, thanks to Liz and Willie Glen for running the day so smoothly.