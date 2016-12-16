John Duncan takes top spot in singles league at Rothesay

John Duncan took the top spot in Rothesay’s Golf Club’s singles league on Saturday, beating Billy McFarlane’s score of 42 by one point.

Sunday’s winter league was sponsored by Richard McIntyre Butchers and the Electric Bakery. The best score this week was from Neil Ritchie and Jimmy Ewing on 41 points.

They defeated Jimmy Burke and Billy McFarlane on countback. Strange how the same names keep cropping up!

No twos were scored at the designated hole this week. The big carryover will buy the Christmas bottle of spirit.