Great day out at Port Bannatyne

A total of 52 golfers took part in the Bute Motor Company four man scramble on Sunday over the course.

Winners on the day with an amazing score of nett 46 was Iain McFarlane, Ali Shaw, Graham and Greig Fisher.

Runners up were team Shanks - Liam, Davie Greer, Alan Stewart and Sam Jamieson.

This left last week’s winners, the Leitch family in third place.

Well done to all that took part and a big thank you to Roddie Shaw and family for their sponsorship and continued support of the club.