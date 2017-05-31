Golfers show their respect at memorial to Ben Ward

The first ever playing of the Ben Ward Memorial Texas Scramble took place last Sunday and saw 21 teams of four players take to the Rothesay course.

Friends and family of the Wards arrived from all over the country and what a day they experienced.

A facility was set up at the 15th with a picture of Ben next to his beloved buggy which has now been christened ‘The Major’ where players took take a minute to remember Ben.

The golf produced some really outstanding scoring on a bright, breezy sunny day.

The winning team of Nicky Simmons, Darren Leonard, Steven Collier and Graeme Shaw went round in a sparkling 55 less 3.7 which gave a net score of 51.3, their round included two eagles and numerous birdies.

In second place came the somewhat shell-shocked team of George Reynolds, Allan Smith Snr, Graham McArthur and Stan Gaston.

They also shot a gross 55 less 3.1 = 51.9, this included 5 twos and a back nine of 25 but not quite good enough to win the handsome quaich.

In third place came a team from Caldwell Park with a net 52.3.

The prize list went down to seventh place and also closest to the pin prizes.

Ben’s wife Mhairi presented the prizes in front of a packed clubhouse that was positively jumping.

Thanks to the Ward family for their involvement in this competition and their sponsorship which included a trophy, hip flasks and a meal for all competitors.

Thanks also the the greenstaff for presenting the course in ever-improving condition, the staff in the clubhouse and the match secretary and Liz for their work on the day.

Next week the summer league continues on Friday. The William Bremner Allison trophy in aid of Clydeside Action on Asbestos takes place on Sunday.

This is the first year of the competition which has been organised by William’s son Jethro.

A huge field will play a stableford competition for some very nice vouchers.

Speaking of prizes, there will be a raffle in aid of the charity and some spectac- ular prizes are on offer.

Results from Rothesay’s Junior Section are: Duncan Scott Trophy 21/05/17. 1 by (bih), J Cowan 81-15=66, 2 J Reynolds 75-9=66.

Wednesday Extra Medal, May 24 - 1 J Cowan 71–15=56, 2 equal J Reynolds 72=9=63, T Morrison 76-13=63; Binnie Trophy, May 28 - 1 J Reynolds 72-8=64, 2 J Cowan 79-12=67.