Golf: Winter season resumes at Rothesay

The winter season got back on on track this weekend at Rothesay Golf Club.

The January Medal was played on Saturday and produced some outstanding scoring.

Division 1 was won by Stevie McDonald with a splendid gross 68 - 5 = 63. In second place was John Duncan 70-5=65.

Division 2 went to Bobby Liddell with a great round of 69-8=61. This was unsurprisingly the best net score of the day. Hughie Charker was runner up with 75-8=67.

Jim McClean won Division 3 with a net 66 from Billy McFarlane with a net 70. Hughie Charker had a brace of twos and Bobby Liddell had one.

The pairs Winter League had a big turnout for its return on Sunday.

Jimmy Ewing and Bob McKechnie were this week’s winners with 44 points. One point behind came Allan (Par) Smith and Craig McFarlane with 43 (BIH).

Also scoring 43 points were Frank Lee and Neil Ritchie, and Jim McLean and Tommy Duncan.

No twos were scored at the nominated 13th.

Over the next couple of weeks a leaderboard will be available. At the moment Jimmy Ewing and Bob McKechnie are making the running from the Charker brothers and Jason and Peter MacKay.