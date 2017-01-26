Golf: Week six of Port Bannatyne’s winter league

Rothesay Motor Services’ Winter League at Port Bannatyne Golf Club is now in week six of the competition.

Results are as follows:

League A – Ivory/Leitch bt Livingstone /McArthur 5&4

Shaw/Jardine bt Dunn/Marshall 5&4; Whitelaw/ Standaloft bt Ried/fisher 5&4; Thom/McIntyre bt McKirdy/Whitelaw 4&2

League B – Leitch/Leitch bt Lintermans/Dunn 2&1

Shanks/Greer bt Jamieson/Black 2&1; Stewart/Hinshelwood bt Webster/McPhail 3&2; Dunn/Dunn bt Turnbull/Maltman 4&2.

League A pts – Shaw/Jardine 16 + 23; Standaloft/Whitelaw 15+9; Thom/McIntyre 13 + 7; Livingstone/McArthur 13 + 2; Ivory/Leitch 12 - 1; Marshall/Dunn 9 - 0; McKirdy/Whitelaw 7-22; Fisher/Reid 5-18.

League B pts – Stewart/Hinshelwood 16 + 15; Shanks/Greer 15 + 5; Leitch/Leitch 12 + 1; Lintmns/Dunn 12 + 2; Webster/McPhail 11 + 2; Turnbull/Maltman 10 - 11; Black/Jamieson 10 + 6; Dunn/Dunn 9 - 4

Fixtures for week seven, on Sunday, January 29, are as follows:

8.30 Fisher/Reid v Whitelaw/McKirdy; 8.40 Webster/McPhail v Turnbull/Maltman; 8.50 Shaw/Jardine v Standaloft/Whitelaw

9am Jamieson/Black v Stewart/Hinshelwood; 9.10 Marshall/Dunn v Ivory/Leitch; 9.20 Shanks/Greer v Lintermans/Dunn; 9.30 Thom/McIntyre v Livingstone/McArthur; 9.40 Dunn/Dunn v Leitch/Leitch.

Members are reminded that the prize-giving takes place this Saturday, January 28 at 7.30pm. There will be a buffet and disco, so come along and make a night of it .