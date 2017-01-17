Golf: Second winter league victory for Leighton

In a strong performance over the inward half at Bute Golf Club on Saturday birdies at the 11th and 16th holes helped Leighton Thomas to his second Winter League victory of the current campaign.

The nine-handicapper finished with a total of 39 points, two clear of runner-up Andy Docherty (9), who had the only two of the day at the third hole on his way to a 37-points’ tally.

Sandy Long (23) continued his recent run of good form with a score of 36 points which secured third place. The highlight of his round was an impressive par four at the difficult 13th hole.

John Kernaghan (16), on 35 points, with Jim Thom (10), Richie Smith (17), and Peter Martin (23) all on 33 points, were also among the leading scorers.

Robert McKirdy remains in pole position in the tournament sponsored by Stephen Thomas of Optimize Financial Solutions, Ltd., with a total of 304 points from eight counting scores.

Other challengers for the McArthur Cup are: Peter Martin 303, Sandy Long 302, Graham McArthur 300, David Bryden 296, Leighton Thomas 295, Jim Thom 288, Stuart Wilson 285, Richie Smith 278, John McBride 277, John Kernaghan 266, Andy Docherty 260, and Richie More 247.

The competition continues on Saturday with the usual 8.30am ballot at the clubhouse.