Golf: Robert increases league lead at Kingarth

A winning round of 38 stableford points increased Robert McKirdy’s lead in Bute Golf Club’s Winter League at Kingarth on Saturday.

The six-handicapper is now six points clear at the top of the table with a tally of 312 points from eight counting rounds. Peter Martin is in second place with 306 points with Graham McArthur 304, Sandy Long 303, David Bryden 302, Leighton Thomas 299 and Jim Thom 292 also among the leading challengers.

McKirdy, who is bidding for his third successive McArthur Cup victory, posted a gross 72 on Saturday to finish one clear of joint runners-up Jim Thom (10) and Leighton Thomas (9), both on 37 points.

Back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth holes helped McKirdy to the turn in level-par 34 and he went on to record the best scratch score of the day.

Other leading returns came from Sandy Long (23) on 36 points and David Bryden (11) one point further adrift.

The competition scratch score was 65 (39 stableford points).

The next round of the tournament, sponsored by Stephen Thomas of Optimize Financial Solutions, Ltd., takes place on Saturday with the usual 8.30am ballot at the clubhouse.