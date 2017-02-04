Golf: News from winter league at Port Bannatyne

Last week was the seventh week of the Rothesay Motor Services Winter League at Port Bannatyne Golf Club.

Results are as follows:

League A - Shaw/Jardine bt Standaloft/Whitelaw 2&1; Ivory/Leitch bt Marshall/Dunn 2&1; Livingstone/McArthur bt Thom/McIntyre 2&1; Whitelaw/McKirdy bt Fisher/Reid 6&5

League B - Shanks/Greer bt Dunn/Lintermans 2&1; McPhail/Webster bt Turnbull/Maltman 8&7; Stewart/Pedder halved Black/Jamieson; Dunn/Dunn bt Leitch/Leitch 4&3.

The final qualifying positions and knockout fixtures will be posted in clubhouse. This Sunday (February 5) will be February Medal.