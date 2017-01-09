Golf: January Medal at Port Bannatyne

Sam Jamieson was the winner of the January Medal at Port Bannatyne Golf Club on Sunday with a net 65.

Close on his heels was Donald standaloft, only one shot behind, on 66.

Conditions on the course were tricky with visibility at times down to around 50ft, so well done boys.

Fixtures for Rothesay Motor Service’s Winter League on Sunday, January 15, are as follows:

8.30am - Livingstone/McArthur v Ivory/Leitch

8.40am - Leitch/Leitch v Lintermans/Dunn

8.50am - Shaw/Jardine v Dunn/Marshall

9am - Jamieson/Black v Shanks/Greer

9.10am - Whitelaw/Standaloft v Fisher/Reid

9.20am - Stewart/Hinshelwood v Webster/McPhail

9.30am - Whitelaw/McKirdy v Thom/McIntyre

9.40am - Turnbull/Maltman v Dunn/Dunn

Could all players with trophies please return then for engraving. The prizegiving will be held on Saturday, January 28.