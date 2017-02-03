Golf: Hole-in-one for Kingarth golfer

Golfer Richie More did not feature among the leading finishers in Bute Golf Club’s Winter League on Saturday but the rain-soaked player was afterwards celebrating his most memorable round.

The 13-handicapper was elated after playing the shot of his life at the par-three third hole where he achieved his first-ever hole-in-one.

And it was the first time in over 20 years that there has been an “ace” at Kingarth in a club competition.

More, whose playing partner was Andy Docherty, hit a five-wood shot which sent his ball straight into the hole without bouncing! The achievement was all the more remarkable as maintenance work carried out on the main green saw competitors face a more difficult shot to a smaller putting surface.