Golf: Hat-trick of victories for Robert McKirdy at Kingarth

A decision to brave the miserable weather conditions of last Saturday paid off for Robert McKirdy in his bid to complete a hat-trick of victories in Bute Golf Club’s Winter League.

The six-handicapper, who has won the title in the past two years, opened up a four-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a determined performance achieved in wind and rain which swept the seaside links.

McKirdy was one of only three players who completed the course and his impressive score of gross 72 for 39 stableford points boosted his overall tally to 310 points from eight counting scores.

Birdies at the first, sixth and 13th helped wipe out the burden of an uncharacteristic triple bogey at the 10th for the player as he splashed his way to victory.

Unsurprisingly his birdie at the par-three sixth was the only two of the day.

There was also a sterling performance from Leighton Thomas (9) who finished in second place on 38 points.

A strong back-nine score of one-over-par 35 helped Thomas to a three-point boost to his overall league total as he closed in on the leaders.

Jim Thom (10) was the other brave finisher with a score of 30 points.

The competition scratch score was 65 (39 stableford points).

The main league placings in the tournament sponsored by Stephen Thomas of

Optimize Financial Solutions, Ltd., are (eight scores counting): Robert McKirdy 310, Peter Martin 306, Graham McArthur 304, Sandy Long 302, David Bryden 300, Leighton Thomas 298, Stuart Wilson 290, Jim Thom 288, John McBride 283, Richie Smith 278, David Coll 275, John Kernaghan 272, Andy Docherty and Richie More 260.

The competition continues on Saturday with the usual 8.30am ballot at the clubhouse.