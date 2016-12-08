Interschools football tournament on Bute

Active Schools and Football Development held an Interschools football tournament for P4-7 pupils for the island’s three primary schools.

This was the first in what is hoped will be a regular term fixture, and supports the lunchtime and after-school football programmes being run by teachers and sports leaders from Rothesay Academy.

In other news, Rothesay Primary P7 and Under football team travelled to Ferguslie Sports Centre recently to take part in the Scottish Schools Soccer 7s event.

Competing against the top school teams in Renfrewshire, the boys played very well, winning two games from five.

The P6 and Under team will commence their competitive events in the New Year in the first round of the Junior 7s.