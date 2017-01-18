Good start for Bute boys in home fixture

Rothesay Brandane AFC got 2017 off to a good start in Saturday’s fixture against Weir Recreation AFC.

This was a game where the Danes were looking for the three points, as Weir are at the bottom half of the league beside the Rothesay team, yet for a long chunk of the game a 0-0 draw looked to be the outcome.

In the first half of the game both goalkeepers were in fine form and rarely looked like the ball had a chance of getting past them.

When the Danes did get round the Weir keeper, the ball came off the inside of the post and was cleared. This was the kind of luck the Brandanes have been having this season so far.

Half time came with the score sitting at 0-0.

The first 20 minutes of the second half carried on in much the same manner with both teams unable to break the deadlock. Then came the moment that changed the game in the local side’s favour.

Wes Pattison was sent clear through the middle of the Weir defence and a chasing defender brought him down just outside the penalty area for a clear foul. The referee had no option but to send the defender off as he was the last man.

The Danes made the best of this opportunity when Sean Lawrence took the free kick and stuck the ball in the bottom corner of the net.

The Rothesay team, a goal up and with an extra man, had the lift they needed and within 10 minutes they doubled their lead.

After a good run down the wing, Wes Pattison cut the ball across the goalmouth and Willie Lawrence was at the back post to hammer the ball home to make it 2-0.

Keeping the pressure on the Danes kept attacking and it paid off again when in a goalmouth scramble, Wes Pattison completed a good day for himself and the team when he touched the ball home from close rang for 3-0.

Weir got a goal back just before the end when their sub who had just came on crashed a free kick home giving Ryan Leitch in the Danes’ goal no chance, making the final score 3-1 to the home side.

Rothesay Brandane AFC are away from home this Saturday against Viewfield Rovers and all players should please report at 11.30am for the 12pm ferry.