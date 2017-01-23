Football: BYFC travel to Pollok Park

Stamperland 2001 hosted the second round of the West of Scotland Cup this week as Bute Youth Football Coaching travelled to Pollok Park, writes BYFC coach Roddie Leitch.

Being a cup tie it allowed us to make some changes and with a full strength squad things looked good for the island’s best.

Only back at training this week and on the back of a disappointing home defeat two weeks ago, the boys had to get back to their winning ways.

The game started brightly for the local boys with a great run from Ryan Driver after some good play in the middle of the park. A neat cross from Ryan found Andy McErlean 12 yards out who sent the ball home into the bottom corner.

1-0.

A changed formation for the team saw us play a 4-3-3 which allowed Niven, Scott and CJ some much-needed time on the ball and they played really well. With a forward three of Andy, Ryan and Liam, the boys were linking well.

A back four of Kyle, Cairan, Jonah and Ryan Craig were rarely troubled at the back with ever present Jordan Leitch in goal.

The boys took a 2-0 lead when a revitalised Andy scored his second of the day with a nice low drive in the 22nd minute.

The second best goal of the day was scored by CJ whose determination saw him break through three tackles, lashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from all of 25 yards.

Half-time 3-0.

A few changes at half-time saw Myles Allan and John Rippie coming onto the pitch with both playing really well. This was only John’s second game and you can already see he has what it takes to fit into the squad.

A free kick 30 yards out was only ever going to be taken by one player, and with Niven not wanting to be outdone he stepped up and looped a beauty into the top left.

Stamperland were reduced to ten men not long after but to their credit they dug deep and scored their consolation late on with a fine finish to make it 4-1.

Ewan Mulholland and Scott Clark came on and Ewan in particular made a great impact with his fitness really shining through.

This fine win sees the boys move onto the last 16 of what is a really high quality cup.

This week’s man of the match was Ryan Craig - well done.