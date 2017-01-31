Football: BYFC in 2-1 win at Renfrew

It was back to league business for the local boys this week after last week’s fine cup win, writes Bute Youth Football Coaching’s coach, Roddie Leitch.

The boys travelled to Renfrew to play a fine Renfrew side who were on the back of the result of the season in a 6-0 away win to Stonelaw.

It was a classic game of football with both teams enjoying time on the ball and with the home side enjoying at least 70 percent of the all but with BYFC having the best of the chances. The referee enjoyed a game in which all players were just there to play football with neither team looking to get involved in anything else. It was the home keeper making two or three good saves from decent shots from CJ and Niven.

Half time, 0-0.

Changes were made in shape in the second half and this allowed Niven and Scott a little more time on the ball.

Ryan Driver who was playing well, nicked the ball through to Scott who saw his left foot shot beat the keeper in off the far post, 1-0 BYFC.

This spurred the Renfrew side into action, they pushed and pushed for an equaliser but the back four of Ryan Craig, Kyle Menzies, Jonah Templeton alongside Captain Ciaran Woods were playing well.

It was going to take something special to beat in form keeper Jordan Leitch and it came, a beauty of a volley from wide on the left turned and dipped in off the far post.

1-1.

Again changes were made as it looked as if we were going to have to hang on, but John Rippie who was only on the park five minutes had different ideas. After some neat play in the middle of the park, John burst through three or four players, and found himself clean through but after last week’s effort which went out for a throw in he seemed reluctant to pull the trigger. With nothing else on he lashed a low drive in off the inside of the post and celebrated like he had won the World Cup.

Final score 2-1 Bute.

Great day, great result. Well done to all involved.

Well done also to this week’s man of the match, CJ McMillan. Big thanks as usual to Andy Wallace of Delta Foods for your continued support.