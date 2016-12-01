Bute boys are more than a match for Celtic

Bute Youth Football Coaching’s U16 boys had a break from league football when they played Celtic BC last weekend.

The stadium was packed and the local team did not embarrass themselves losing out by four goals to one.

The game started brightly for Celtic but the Bute defensive line of Kyle Menzies, Jonah Templeton, captain Ciaran Woods and Ryan Craig stood their ground and defended well.

Celtic decided to change their formation and they capitalised quickly when a shot deflected off a Bute player into the net.

Celtic doubled their lead on 12 minutes and despite some good play from Bute through Niven Shaw, Ryan Driver it was the Glasgow side who found the net again on 34 minutes.

Just before the break a long ball from the Celtic right-back caught the local boys sleeping which saw keeper Jordan Leitch thunder out of his goals to flatten the striker for a spot kick. The keeper made a great save to keep the scoreline at 3-0 at half time.

After the break, the local side came out the blocks like a freight train.

Four minutes in the ball was played from the back up the wing and deflected off the left back for a throw.

A quick throw in from Ryan Driver found Niven in the box who turned his man and was felled, resulting in a penalty.

Niven made no mistake and scored his 17th goal of the season to reduce the deficit.

BYFC piled the pressure on for the next 15 minutes with both Andrew McErlean and Myles Allan playing pushing forward.

Celtic, however, killed off any hope of a local fight back with a fine solo goal late on to make it 4-1 final score.

Referee Brian McNelis gave the BYFC man of the match to keeper Jordan Leitch, with special mentions to Niven, Ryan Craig and captain Ciaran Woods.

Everyone put in a shift, though, and all players can walk away with their heads held high.

As always the game was sponsored by Delta Foods and special thanks must go to Tommy and Wendy at the Golfers Bar for the post match hospitality, Bute Island Radio for all the promotion for the match, and a big thanks to Celtic BC players, coaches and parents who were fantastic on the day.

Well done to all involved.