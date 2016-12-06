Back to business for Bute boys

It was back to league business for the boys this week, and after a league cup defeat to Celtic last week Bute Youth Football Coaching’s under 16s had a tough trip to Giffnock SC Milan.

A great day for football on a great surface saw both teams play some really neat football in the opening twenty minutes but it was the Giffnock keeper who was busiest with Niven Shaw, CJ McMillan and Myles Allan all getting close.

A quick shuffle in the middle saw Kyle and Ewan link well and it was this link up which saw Ewan tripped in the box, allowing Niven to tuck away the resulting penalty on the stroke of half-time.

The second half was all BYFC with Ryan Craig, Ciaran Woods, Jonah Templeton and Kyle Menzies solid as a back four unit. It allowed the middle four to play some lovely attacking football. A neat pass from Scott Harvey found Ewan on the left and he squared it to Niven who made no mistake from close range.

It was then the Ewan Mulholland show, with run after run and tackle after tackle he played well. He got his reward in the 64th minute when he prodded home from ten yards with an unlucky Giffnock keeper diving at his feet.

Ewan, again, nudged home after his initial shot was parried well onto the bar from the home keeper, but Ewan reacted quickest to nudge it home. Final score 4-0 to Bute.

The game was played in the nicest of atmospheres with both sets of players and coaches helping out. Well done to Giffnock for playing well on the day, to be fair they deserved more.

Thanks also go to Delta Foods again for their continued support of the boys.

Next week sees BYFC under 16s’ last game before the Christmas break at home to Rutherglen.

Details to be arranged. Well done to Ewan Mulholland for man of the match.