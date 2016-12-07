European champ Lachlan sets his sights on Scottish title

Teenage golfer Lachlan Reynolds has proved himself to be a Euro star by winning the grand final of the European Junior Golf Tour.

The 14-year-old, a junior member of Rothesay Golf Club and Hilton Park Golf Club in Milngavie, recently topped a field of eight under-18 national finalists in the event played over three courses in southern Spain.

An opening round of 76 at the Santana course was followed by a 75 at Mijas before Lachlan then shot a superb two-under par 70 at Torrequebrada to win by four shots.

The teenager booked his place in Spain at a qualifier at The Mere, Knutsford.

And his success rounded off a fabulous year which also saw him win the national American Golf Junior Championships - securing the title at Gainsborough with a birdie on the 18th under the spotlight of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Reynolds family moved from Rothesay to Mugdock, near Glasgow, when Lachlan was just one but they are regular returnees, with both Lachlan and dad Tommy playing their golf at the local club.

Lachlan, who only took up the sport four years ago, now plays off a handicap of four, and is the club’s current junior champion. Dad Tommy and Lachlan’s uncle, George, are well known in golfing circles on Bute with both having been past club champions.

Proud mum Ruth said of her son’s achievements: “It was probably the best round he has ever played and it was the perfect time to do it.

“The whole family were able to go out to watch him and we’re all really proud of him.”

Ruth said Lachlan’s long-term ambition is to turn professional and that he is hoping to secure a scholarship. She added Lachlan had recently reduced his handicap down from five to four which will enable him to compete in the Scottish Amateur Championships at under 16 level next year.

Iain Nicholson, the Hilton Park junior convenor added: “Lachlan works hard on his game, and he has a great mentality and temperament and thoroughly deserves this success to finish of his season on a great high.”