Charity golf day in memory of Bute man

The island’s community is being asked for its support in raising money in memory of a Bute man who died last year.

William Bremner-Allison, who was well known on the island, died on June 4, 2016, aged just 68 of Mesothelioma, an asbestos-related cancer which he contracted working in the dockyards back in the 1960s.

When he was diagnosed terminally ill in January of 2016, he received a lot of help and assistance from Clydeside Action on Asbestos, a charity passionate about helping people who suffer from asbestos-related conditions.

They campaign for reforms in the law promoting positive changes for those living with asbestos-related conditions. They also offer a comprehensive welfare rights service advising on benefit compensation, and advise on the legal rights of the person as the majority of these cases are due to past industrial exposure.

William’s son, Jethro, told us: “My dad was a strong man, a man’s man you’d probably say, but to hear that he called this charity for help and advice of his own volition at his lowest ebb in the first half of this year has spurred me to try to help them the best I can.

“Golf was his passion, so it seemed to make sense to arrange a golf day.”

Jethro and his family will be holding the inaugural ‘Clydeside Action on Asbestos Trophy’ on Sunday, June 4, 2017 - the anniversary of William’s death - at Rothesay Golf Club.

The club has agreed to a reduced rate for the day, and it is hoped that each of the 18 holes will be sponsored by either an individual or local business, with prize money of £400 going to the trophy winner.

There will be on-course competitions, catering and even an on-course bar, all with the aim of raising as much money as possible for this worthy cause.

Jethro said: “If any individual or company could offer just £40 to sponsor a hole then it means that all the work and planning which will go into this day will mean I will be able to present the charity with a four-figure cheque at the end of the day, guaranteed.”

If you’d like to offer your support, or find out more about taking part, please contact Jethro on 07766 658873 or email jethro141282@hotmail.com.

>> To find out more about Clydeside Action on Asbestos, click here.