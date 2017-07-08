Brydon wins Bute Golf  Club’s ‘wee championship’

On the same day as Bute Golf Club staged its club championship final, the final of the “Wee Championship” for the Cuthbertson Cup finished with victory for David Bryden who defeated David Coll by 3 and 2.

Again it was a hard-fought tussle as both players battled to take the initiative in the blustery conditions.

There were few holes halved over the first nine before Bryden finally edged ahead by two after the turn.

Coll reduced the leeway to one when he holed a magnificent chip for birdie at the 14th but pars by his opponent at the following two holes gave Bryden victory.

In the semi-finals Coll beat John Kernaghan 3 & 2 while Bryden had a 5 & 4 win over Stuart Wilson.