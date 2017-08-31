Waverley company makes statement on Rothesay crash

Waverley’s visit to Bute last Friday was far from plain sailing – it crashed into Rothesay’s promenade.

The famous paddle steamer will now be out of service until September 6.

The aftermath of the Waverley's crash into Rothesay pier last Friday. Picture credit: Grant Graham.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is looking into the accident, in which the Waverley’s bow collided with the promenade shortly after the steamer took on its complement of passengers at the pier.

The steamer sailed to Greenock for repairs after the crash and missed the remainder of its sailings last weekend and trips that were due to depart from Liverpool and Llandudno this week were cancelled.

A spokesman for Waverley Excursions Ltd said: “An incident occurred on Friday, August 25, in which damage was sustained to the ship’s bow.

“Waverley sailed to drydock for repair and will be out of service until September 6 whilst the steelwork is cut out and replaced.

“Passengers who have booked on her upcoming sailings in Liverpool and North Wales and the Bristol Channel have been contacted and asked to return their tickets for a refund.

“Waverley will be back in service as soon as repairs have been completed and is expected to pick up her timetable on the south coast. Waverley will sail on the south coast until September 21 and then undertake her sailings on the River Thames from September 22 until October 8.

“She will return to the Clyde and undertake her last two sailings of the season on October 14 and 15.”

Waverley is the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world, and a much-loved sight along the west coast of Scotland in the summer tourist season.

The boat was acquired by the Steam Paddle Preservation Society for the nominal sum of £1 and has undergone extensive restoration work in recent years.