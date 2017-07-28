Volunteers pitch in to help tidy up the Pavilion

Public volunteers met up with members of the Mount Stuart gardening team, council community services and the Pavilion charity to tidy up the outside of the building last week.

The various groups gathered in the pouring rain on the morning of Wednesday, July 26, to clear weeds, prune hedges and generally clean up exterior of the Pavilion.

The Mount Stuart Trust and the district council both lent equipment to the efforts.

Volunteers worked alongside staff using gardening tools as well as more heavy-duty equipment in the car park in front of the building as well as the passages at either side and the lawn at the rear.

The building itself is in the midst of an extensive refurbishment project due to finish in 2019, with the next stage of internal work to begin in November.

Julia Twomlow is the executive director of the Rothesay Pavilion charity, and joined in the cleanup.

She told the Buteman: “We got absolutely soaked but it was still fun.

“The Pavilion will look like a building site for a lot longer yet but at least it looks a bit tidier for the summer.

“With so many people we were able to make a real difference, not only tidying the front of the building but trimming back trees and shrubs, weeding the rose beds and strimming the field at the back of the site.”

Ronald Falconer, who helped out on the day as a representative of Bute Community Council and the Rotary Club of Rothesay, said: “I think it’s a great example of how community spirit works well on Bute - when there’s something to be done people don’t hesitate in helping out.”