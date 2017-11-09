VisitBute’s plea for help

VisitBute’s Alisdair Johnston said the organisation has had a successful year - but he told the Buteman they need more help to keep promoting Bute and Rothesay.

At a mini-summit organised by the Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative last week (see page 7), the VisitBute secretary was one of several interested parties to speak about the state of tourism on the island.

He gave a rundown of the group’s activity and progress over the past year, which he said has been very positive.

But he warned that the current directors, of which there are four, are being stretched and will need assistance soon.

He told the Buteman this week: “The current directors are working at capacity.

“Some of us have day jobs and have to divide our time.

“There is only so far you can push that balance, and VisitBute needs to expand and bring new people onboard to keep up its good work.”

Alisdair proposed setting up at least two new paid roles involving about five or six hours of work a month, including a marketing manager and engagement manager.

Applications are open, and anyone interested should contact secretary@visitbute.com.