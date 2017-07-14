Two weeks to go until Butefest 2017

Butefest 2017 – the island’s own music festival – is almost here and organisers are hoping for a bumper event.

Hazel Mulholland, chair of the Butefest organising committee, said things were progressing well as the weeks count down to the start of the festival on July 28.

She told the Buteman: “Preparations for the Meadows should begin Monday, July 24.

“Everything is going well, our food and drink providers are being showcased on our Facebook and Instagram pages and with both pages having over 5000 likes, word is spreading!

“Our next tier of ticket sales is due to increase on the July 14, so we would encourage people to purchase their ticket either online with Skiddle or locally at the Dressing Room or Musicker.

“Day tickets are available but are limited!

“We’re always hopeful for dry weather, but regardless we know everyone will have a great time. We’ve got lots of great music, workshops, beers and family-friendly events happening over the course of the weekend.”

Organisers have also put a shout-out for volunteers, essential to the smooth running of the festival.

Hazel said: “Whether it’s site build, site take-down or stewarding during the festival, all help is gratefully received. We have a great pool of volunteers beginning to build year-on-year and it would be very difficult to create the festival without that support.

“As a volunteer committee we’ve learnt so much – every day is a learning day. We work hard to learn from any issues that arise and we strive to ensure we provide the best weekend possible.

“We attend other festivals and help out where we can, building new relationships as we go. We also flyer gigs and events to help promote our festival and the island as a whole.

“It makes it all worthwhile when ButeFest is in full swing and you see so many happy faces in one place.

“The support we receive from locals and local businesses is amazing. ButeFest is a volunteer committee - we all have day jobs as do most other groups, but we love bringing music and people to Bute.

“The aim is they’ll come back and bring friends and family too, our reputation is building as a great family friendly festival and being on an island just 90 minutes from Glasgow means we’re very accessible too.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit butefest.co.uk.