National accolade for Wemyss Bay Ferry Terminal

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has picked up a national accolade for its refurbishment project at Wemyss Bay Ferry Terminal.

CMAL received an RICS Infrastructure award for its £1 million upgrade of the Grade A listed historic timber pier walkway, which connects the terminal to Wemyss Bay Station. The walkway dates back to 1903 and is a prominent wrought iron and timber clad structure with a slate and glass roof.

Lorna Spencer, director of Harbours at CMAL, said: “This is fantastic recognition for our team and our partners and is further evidence of the hard work and commitment we invested to ensure we retained the original character of the historic building. Passengers are now enjoying the benefits of a beautifully refurbished terminal and pier that provides a safe, efficient and reliable ferry service.”

The upgrade was part of a £6m investment in the ferry terminal, which also included a new fendering system, reconstructed concrete pier roundhead, refurbished linkspan and installation of a corrosion protection system, while the harbour was also dredged.