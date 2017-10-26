Transclyde Music attract big name for final Bute gig of 2017

Transclyde Music organisers are gearing up for the final event of the calendar year, featuring possibly their highest-profile performers yet.

The Slocan Ramblers will perform at the Craigmore Bowling Club on Saturday, November 4 with support act Hugh Mitchell warming the crowd up.

The Slocan Ramblers’ website describes them as ‘Canada’s young bluegrass band to watch - rooted in the tradition, fearlessly creative, and possessing a bold, dynamic sound.’

Their appearance in Rothesay next week will mark the last event of its kind in 2017, with the Transclyde Music schedule resuming in February with a performance by Anna Coogan at the Isle of Bute Sailing Club.

Organiser Ronnie Ferguson said he hopes the variety of acts across the year have satisfied the loyal Transclyde Music regulars as well as attracted some new fans.

He told the Buteman: “Through the year we’ve been conscious of trying to put on some different acts, while keeping up a standard of quality and keeping a kind of central identity.

“The Slocan Ramblers are one of the biggest acts we have had yet, so we are hoping for a good turnout.”

The gigs at the bowling and sailing clubs have also given a platform to some local acts, including Anabrese and Beth Swan.

Ronnie has performed himself with Bute outfit Skellum.

Tickets for all Transclyde Music events are available from Macqueen’s butcher shop, the Musicker cafe and the Kettledrum.