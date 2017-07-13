Support for Bute Noir 2017 as talks sell out

With three weeks to go until the return of Bute’s own crime-writing festival, one of the organisers of Bute Noir has spoken of the support shown so far.

Festival co-founder Karen Latto told the Buteman: “Tickets for Bute Noir have been selling really well and one event involving Denise Mina and Craig Robertson at Rothesay Library has already sold out with many others nearing capacity.

“The support we have had from local people and from people off the island is so encouraging and we can’t wait for the festival to begin.

“Tickets are still available and everything you need to know is on our website, butenoir.co.uk.

“We have also recently announced who will be appearing at our quiz ‘A Question of Court’ this year, which was one of the highlights of 2016.”

Bute Noir started in 2016 after a chance conversation between Karen Latto and Craig Robertson, a crime author who visited Rothesay for a talk the previous year.

The second Bute Noir will go ahead on the weekend of August 4 - 6, and will entail talks, quizzes and interviews presented by crime writers from across Europe and the US at three venues in Rothesay.

Some of the returning favourites from last year include Alex Gray, Alexandra Sokoloff and Caro Ramsay.

Also attending will be Finland’s Antti Toumainen and Steve Cavanagh from Northern Ireland.

Tickets and the full programme of contributors and events are available from Print Point, Rothesay Museum and Rothesay Library, or on 01700 503389.