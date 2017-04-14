Sunday Market coming to Rothesay this Easter holiday

This Sunday will see the first of a regular series of markets in Rothesay, organised by the Isle of Bute Trust.

Cabbies’ Rest on Rothesay’s Mid Pier will host stalls offering baked goods, hot food, seafood, art, plants and more between 10 and 4.

The Trust has paid for the tables, the licence and the insurance and rented stalls out for £15 each, or £12 for registered charities.

The offer has proved popular with all 16 stalls being rented by home bakers and local businesses and charities alike, although one has since had to withdraw through illness.

An added inducement is that stallholders will qualify for a free tea or coffee through an arrangement with Margaret Zavaroni’s cafe.

Local musicians the Bute Ukulele Band will also perform live on Sunday.

After this week’s debut, the market will be held on the last Sunday of every month.

Marlene Hill of For Bute and the Isle of Bute Trust conceived the idea, and she said: “The idea was to raise some money for the Trust, and give folk something to do on Easter Sunday because most of the shops will be closed.

“Hopefully we’ll get some good weather – it will be under cover anyway at the Cabbies’ Rest but people are more likely to be out and about if the sun is out.

“Any money we do make will go back into the island.”

The Isle of Bute Trust has previously been involved in other initiatives to tackle local problems and provide new amenities like this weekend’s market.

Last year the Trust campaigned successfully to implement 24-hour secure access to Rothesay’s Victorian toilets and showers to accommodate boat users.

More information from Marlene Hill (07947138570).