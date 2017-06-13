STV directors enjoy their day ‘doon the watter’ in Rothesay

Almost 40 directors and other staff from STV offices across the UK descended on Rothesay for a teambuilding day out last Friday.

The 38-strong contingent stepped off the ferry from Wemyss Bay in the morning of June 9, and visited the pier’s famous Victorian toilets before sampling some of the local cuisine and then embarking on a bus tour of the island, travelling back to the mainland in the evening.

Rothesay’s visitors came from STV’s facilities in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen and London, but it was Wemyss Bay resident Peter Reilly who suggested Bute as the destination for the corporate day out.

Peter is STV’s commercial director, and has always been a fan of Rothesay and Bute as a whole.

He told the Buteman: “I’m a regular visitor to the island and I’m very proud of it as a hidden Scottish gem that is sometimes under-appreciated.

“I am always enthusiastic about showing it off to as many people as possible so when it came time for this team-building day out I thought Rothesay would be a great setting for it and suggested it.”

Those who were seeing Bute for the first time were impressed with their Rothesay reception.

Danielle Kelly, client services director based at the Glasgow office, said: “Everyone has been so welcoming since we got off the ferry, it’s brilliant.

“The Victorian toilets were a personal highlight, and I was very surprised by how cost-effective it was to get here from Glasgow.”

Pam Richardson, the sales director for Scotland, said: “This is a beautiful part of Scotland and I’d be glad to come back again.”

The workers had their lunch at the Black Bull pub in Rothesay, and proprietor Angie Phillips was enthusiastic about the visit: “It’s great to have that much business in the town, and most of them haven’t been before and were very impressed.”