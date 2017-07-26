Sophie Reid presents memorial trophy at Rothesay Castle miniature regatta

Though poor weather brought an early end to Bute’s first ever model boat regatta, Rothesay resident Sophie Reid said her dad - who died in 1995 and was commemorated with a memorial trophy - would have loved the day.

Last Saturday saw the Greenock Model Yacht & Power Boat Club bring scale models of several famous vessels, including the Waverley, MV Ali Cat and MV Saturn over to the island and sail some of them in Rothesay Castle’s moat.

Sophie Reid presenting Bill Terry with the John Feeney Memorial Trophy.

High winds meant it wasn’t safe to sail all of the boats, though some impressive yachts and ferries did get a good showing.

And it was Bill Terry’s model of the Waverley that won him the John Feeney Memorial Trophy, presented by John’s children Sophie Reid and Tony Feeney.

The event was organised by Historic Scotland and Friends of Rothesay Castle, who hope to make it an annual event and present a memorial trophy every year.

Sophie said: “Dad would have thoroughly enjoyed watching the regatta and talking to the owners of the beautiful boats that came to Bute. “He enjoyed nothing more than tinkering with engines. The kitchen table was usually covered with his model boat magazines and small engines and parts for his creations.

Some of the scale models displayed on Rothesay Castle's grounds.

“Tony and I would like to thank Friends of the Castle and Historic Scotland for making the event happen, and the Greenock model club for coming along.

“We hope it will grow every year and perhaps encourage youngsters to get building!”