Solo recital to fund a performance abroad by community band

A Rothesay choir leader will be performing a solo recital this week to try and fund a Bute Community Band trip to Europe.

Fiona Shaw has been the director of Ballianlay Choir for 35 years, and supports the band as well.

And now she is preparing to entertain a Rothesay audience with the recital, called ‘Love Amore L’amour’, to raise funds for a performance abroad by the Bute Community Band.

Fiona will sing classic love songs in Italian and French and in a variety of styles.

Fiona told the Buteman: “Last year the band were hoping and planning to go away and do a performance in Germany this summer but it fell through.

“I am doing this recital to try and raise some funds to make it possible for next year, though any trip is still in the planning phase.

“I just hope people will come along and support the recital.

“It will be my first ever solo recital, I sing very often but this will be quite a difference.

“I’m looking forward to it but I imagine it will be quite nerve-wracking!”

Bute Community Band was formed in 2011 by musicians from across Bute, and now includes more than 20 brass, woodwind and percussion players.

The band rehearses on Tuesday evenings at the United Church of Bute Hall and performs at venues throughout Bute and Argyll.

Fiona’s performance is set to go ahead at 7.30pm on Friday, June 16 at the Rothesay joint campus.

Tickets are £5 and will be available on the door, and a raffle will also go ahead.

Complementary tea, coffee and home baking will be on offer by volunteers.