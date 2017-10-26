Sharing the highlights of the past year

It has now been an entire year since I started writing my monthly columns for The Buteman.

Welcome to the twelfth edition of Voice of Youth.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all at the paper for providing me with a great opportunity to bring young peoples’ views on topical issues to the forefront of debates within the community.

This is a great platform for me to share the concerns of not only the great young people of Bute but also the young people of Argyll & Bute.

I have done quite a lot in my role as MSYP for Argyll & Bute in the past year.

I was afforded the opportunity to attend the 8th Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) sitting which took place in Victoria, British Columbia.

I highlighted the importance of rural pupils in schools getting access to as wide a range of subject choices with John Swinney, Deputy First Minister of Scotland.

I met with Brendan O’Hara MP last year and Michael Russell MSP twice this year.

I stood for re-election to the Scottish Youth Parliament and won and I have since been elected as a trustee by my fellow MSYPs.

I won the award for Communicator of the Year at the 2017 SYP Awards Night.

I have attended every single SYP sitting since becoming an MSYP.

I conveyed young people’s frustrations at having their study leave taken away this year at Rothesay Academy and received lots of support from the community for doing so. I’ve met with and had a very successful meeting with the Leader of Argyll & Bute Council to discuss issues for young people.

They are my highlights across the last year.

I have been able to achieve many things since writing these articles but perhaps most importantly I hope this has made me more accountable and has educated people about the brilliant work the Scottish Youth Parliament does for young people across Scotland.

In just under two weeks I will attending my eighth SYP sitting which will be held in the Scottish Parliament. This will be my first sitting as a trustee.

I am looking forward to the inaugural meeting of the second ever Creative Communications Team at #SYP64.

I have been honoured to lead the team that I helped put together and I am very excited to see where we can take it over the next year.

Updates from the sitting will be available on my Twitter and Facebook pages throughout the weekend as always.

There are also some very exciting motions set to be debated and I will be collating responses from young people across Argyll & Bute in the week leading up to the sitting so make sure you look out for that!

I hope all who get one are enjoying the half-term break and I hope everyone has a wonderful 2017 Hallowe’en!

For updates on my work as your MSYP please email me at jamie.murray.msyp@sypmail.org.uk or contact me on my Facebook and Twitter @JamieMurrayMSYP or visit my website: http://www.jamieamurray.com.