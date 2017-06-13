Scottish organic farmers encourage the public to wake up to organic

Members of the Scottish Organic Producers Association (SOPA) are encouraging others to ‘Wake Up To Organic’ this week, as they show how easy it is to switch to an organic breakfast.

Showcasing the wonderful variety of organic produce that farmers and producers in Scotland have on offer, SOPA are supporting the Organic Trade Board (OTB)’s Wake Up To Organic Day on Wednesday, June 14.

Scotland’s organic farmers, processors and producers are able to grow and create a wonderful range of organic food and drink from staples like oats, milk, flour, vegetables, fruit and meat to cheese, ice-cream, chocolate, craft beers, whisky and more.

These dedicated farmers and producers are ready and waiting to serve up quality organic produce to the nation and are now asking the public if they are ready to embrace organic too.

Organic produce offers a range of benefits, including:

organic animals are reared on a grass-based free-range system

no pesticides, artificial fertilisers or artificial additives

crop rotations provide habitat variety and support more biodiversity

contributing no fossil fuels in the making of pesticides and artificial fertilisers

organic animals receive fewer antibiotics

organic farming protects soil from pollution and erosion

there is more wildlife on organic farms because of the holistic approach to all elements of the ecosystem.

SOPA Members New Leaf Co-op on Argyle St in Marchmont, Edinburgh are Waking up to Organic, as are many other independent food stores throughout Scotland and the UK. 100’s of Independent retailers will also be hosting events and dishing up free organic mini breakfasts as part of their Wake Up To Organic events.

Commenting on the campaign, Debs Roberts of SOPA said: “Events like Wake Up To Organic are so important for our industry. It’s fantastic to see people coming together to promote independent shops and cafes, as well as the brilliant organic producers from around the country.”

She continued: “Our members all work tirelessly for their organic businesses, and so obviously we wanted to show our support for all of them by taking part in the campaign!”

Joanna Sinclair, Membership Support Officer at SOPA, will also be taking part in the Wake Up To Organic campaign at The Health Shop, Inverness.

To find out more about events going on near you, please visit https://www.wakeuptoorganic.co.uk/find-your-local-store

Please support the Wake Up To Organic events by using #wakeuptoorganic