‘Santa Paul’ supports island nursery

The season of goodwill was much in evidence from local bus driver, Paul Tritschler, who during the month of December dressed as Santa and drove his West Coast Motors bus around the community bringing Christmas cheer to all who spotted him.

Thanks to his generosity, and the generosity of his customers, Apple Tree Nursery is now £200 better off. The funds will be put towards the purchase of new learning resources for the children.

The staff and children of Apple Tree wish to thank Paul his his continued support.