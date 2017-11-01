Sam’s epic journey for a good cause comes to Bute

An army veteran visited Bute last week, as part of an odyssey around Britain to raise awareness and funds for a condition that he and thousands of others suffer from.

Sam Doyle began a trek around the coastline of Britain in May this year, after being diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following years of military service.

Sams journey began in Blackpool in May.

The 30-year-old, originally from Lancashire, served in the Third Regiment Royal Horse Artillery for eight years which included a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

After a period with the French Foreign Legion, he realised there was something wrong and he tried to readjust to civilian life.

He continued to struggle with PTSD and addiction, losing jobs and not finding NHS treatment helpful, before eventually deciding to pack up what he had left in a rucksack and set off on a 7700-mile walk around Britain.

Speaking to the Buteman last week, Sam said: “I told a friend about what I was planning, and he said not just to do it for myself, but for a cause.

Jess joined Sam in Irvine.

“PTSD Resolution are an excellent charity and focus on getting the right treatment and the right help.

“Walking is the best form of therapy for me too, I’m feeling the best I have in years.

“The demons aren’t far behind me but I’m keeping ahead of them.”

Sam has set up an online page for those wishing to donate to PTSD Resolution, a charity that supports sufferers, and is an avid user of social media where he keeps thousands of followers updated on his travels through Facebook.

He has befriended ordinary people all the way along his journey, including Colin Lockhart of Port Bannatyne and Teresa Lenton of Colintraive.

He set off from Blackpool alone, but after telling his story to the owner of a dog in Irvine who was planning on getting rid of her, he entrusted Sam with Jess.

He says she has been a huge help, keeping him company and waking him at night when his PTSD manifests.

You can donate to the fund at justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-doyle1, and follow his journey at facebook.com/samswalkingptsd.