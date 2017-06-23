Rothesay slimmers raise money for cancer research

Rothesay residents have raised £1478.30 for Cancer Research UK by donating clothes they have slimmed out of.

The nationwide Big Slimming World Clothes Throw ended last week, and in Rothesay 42 bags of clothes were donated to the local Cancer Research shop by Slimming World members to reach the total.

In 2016 he campaign raised £2.1m nationwide, and the target this year is £3m.

Fiona Twigg runs the Rothesay Slimming World group, and she said: “The clothes throw was a really good opportunity to remind people of the importance of maintaining a healthy weight, as well as a chance for the members who have done so well to celebrate their amazing weight losses by saying goodbye to their ‘before’ clothes!”