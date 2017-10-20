Rothesay residents put in the work for Stand Up To Cancer

Taking part in the annual Stand Up To Cancer charity drive has become a tradition for Rothesay’s Cancer Research UK store, and this year is no exception.

2017 will be the sixth year the charity store on Montague Street takes part in the initiative, which is an annual partnership between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 to raise funds for clinical cancer research.

Alex and Mikey Robertson, alongside Moumen Helmi and Calumn McGregor are setting off on a long cycling journey today to raise funds.

And since the start of October the store has already co-ordinated a number of events to raise money.

So far this month the store team, led by Anna Harrison, has hosted a ‘jelly bath’ in Rothesay - with volunteer Roz Morrison as well as members of the public braving a bathtub of gunk on Montague Street to raise money for the initiative.

Brandane Alex Robertson will be hard at work this weekend for the local appeal too.

Alex and son Mikey are on a cycling odyssey from today, October 20, taking their bikes to Arran and back via five ferries in less than 48 hours.

A group of 'living mannequins' took place in the local Cancer Research UK shop to raise awareness.

They did the same thing last year, raising £550 for Stand Up To Cancer, and this year will be joined by two friends.

The Ettrick Bay Tearoom has also been helping out, running a promotion on puddings and donating funds.

A Halloween party will form part of the programme too, with the public invited into the store for cakes, face painting and a fancy dress showcase on Saturday, October 28.

And next month’s centrepiece event will be a first for Bute, as Anna has arranged for the Kingarth Hotel near Kilchattan Bay to host a night of standup comedy on November 11.

Comedians including Scot Laird will be hosted by the hotel for free, and tickets are available from the hotel and the Cancer Research UK store on Montague Street.

Originating in the USA, Stand Up To Cancer launched in the UK in 2012, backed by celebrities.

Part of the drive is a number of special programmes on Channel 4.

The first year of Stand Up To Cancer events was a successful one for the local branch, when the £4500 total raised through a well-attended public event in Rothesay’s Guildford Square was the highest of any shops in the UK.